The scheduled closure of the intersection of CSAH 22 (Elmwood Avenue) and CR 115 (356th Street) took place on Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Le Sueur. The intersection is planned to be reopened under gravel by the end of the day Friday, Aug. 20.
Additionally, CSAH 22 will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to the Microstore, starting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and lasting approximately one month. The intersection of CSAH 35 (Kingsway Drive) and CSAH 26 (Ferry Street) will be reopening under gravel on Tuesday, Aug. 17. CSAH 26 will remain closed from Outer Drive to Kingsway Drive. Ferry Street is expected to be fully paved and reopened by Sept. 3.
The CSAH 26 detour will be signed along CSAH 35. The CSAH 22 detour will be signed along CSAH 36 (Ottawa Road).
All business access to the southern portion of Elmwood Avenue will be required to come from the north (Ferry Street).
Motorists are encouraged to stay alert and drive carefully through all work zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. Visit the project website for additional information: thenew22construction.com.