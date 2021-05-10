The Le Sueur County News will move from Wednesday publication to a Thursday paper, starting with the June 3 edition.
The change will shift deadlines for content in the print edition of the County News — including obituaries, letters, community and calendar items, and more — to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Content can be submitted to valleyeditor@apgsomn.com.
The change will not affect the status of current subscribers. The print edition will be delivered through the mail each week as usual, albeit a day later.
Le Sueur County news and other content can also be found online at lesueurcountynews.com.