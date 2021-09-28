Sixth Grade: Abby Lewis has done great work in computer keyboarding so far this trimester. She is always ready to go when the bell rings and she is very respectful and helpful in class with her peers. She has a constant smile on her face and is fun to have in class.
Seventh Grade: Grady Graham is a hard worker who is kind to his classmates. He seems to be happy all the time and is really funny. Grady is willing and eager to learn and is a great role model for his peers.
Eighth Grade: Anyssa Christ works hard and alwayscomes to class with a positive attitude. She is kind to her classmates and is conscientious of her grades. Anyssa likes to make people laugh and is fun to have in class.
