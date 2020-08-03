After heavy rains on July 25 and 26, Lake Washington reached water levels past the threshold for a "No wake" restriction, and as of Aug. 1, the restriction was still in place.
"No wake" is defined as operation of a watercraft at the slowest speed possible to maintain steerage, but in no case greater than 5 miles per hour.
Originally, lakes Tetonka and Sakatah also were under a 'No wake' restriction, issued by the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, but those ended Aug. 1 when the water receded. In a relase Aug. 1, the Sheriff's Office said it was investigating why Lake Washington levels haven't receded as expected.
The "No wake" restriction is to try and combat the destruction of property and to avoid issues with floating debris.
The Sheriff's Office continues to monitor the staff gauges on other Le Sueur County lakes, however, no other water levels have reached the "No wake" threshold at this time.
Each Le Sueur County lake drains differently and different watersheds play an important role. Therefore, each lake needs to be monitored individually. Once the levels at Lake Washington descend below the threshold, the "No wake" restriction will be lifted immediately.
