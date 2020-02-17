Bulldogs Youth Hockey Association invites all boys and girls between the ages of 4-11 to the Hickory Park Skating Rink at 801 Orchard St., Belle Plaine, to Try Hockey for Free and enable them to experience ice hockey for the first time in a fun outdoor atmosphere.
“We look forward to welcoming kids and families to Belle Plaine to try the great sport of hockey,” said Shawn Larson, Bulldog Mite Coach. “Our goal is to for these families to enjoy watching their kids learn new skills and the big smiles on their faces.”
The organization encourages all youth to come out and “play” with the Bulldogs 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22; they'll be able to try out the equipment and the ice rink. The Belle Plaine Chamber will have coffee and hot chocolate available. There will be limited equipment available for use.