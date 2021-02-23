Cambria will be lighting its Le Sueur facility blue in solidarity for Colorectal Cancer awareness in support of the American Cancer Society from March 5-12.
The facility, located at 31496 Cambria Ave. can be seen from the highway where residents can drive by and see the brightly lit plant for one week. Cambria will be joining other Minnesota companies going blue (#BlueforCRC) and is just one of the many initiatives the brand takes to support important causes, from health to philanthropy and more.