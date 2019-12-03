A public open house to share the Stormwater Pollution Prevention plan will be held on Monday, Dec. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 7 Headquarters at 2151 Bassett Drive, Mankato.
The purpose of this meeting is to review the MnDOT District 7 SWPPP and get input from the public. MnDOT District 7 includes Nicollet County, most of Le Sueur County, the Mankato area and more.
The SWPPP is a document required by the federal and state government to fulfill a (MS4) permit that describes how MnDOT works towards reducing pollution in storm water runoff. The plan will be reviewed at this meeting with opportunity for public comment.
The public is encouraged to stop in any time from between 4 and 6 p.m. For additional information, visit the MnDOT webpage at www.dot.state.mn.us/environment/ms4/index.html, or contact Scott Morgan, Hydraulic Engineer, at 507-304-6154.