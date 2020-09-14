Rotarians from District 5960, which covers southeast and east metro Minnesota and western Wisconsin, met virtually for the 2019-20 District Awards. Clubs were recognized for their efforts in various categories and based on the size of the club — Large, Medium Plus, Medium or Small — as part of the District’s Awards Program.
The club was responsible for submitting examples of their efforts against a checklist for up to six categories — Club Service, Community Service, International Service, Public Image, Vocational Service, and Youth Service. The submissions were then judged by Rotarians from clubs in a different size category to keep the voting objective. The Rotary Club of Le Sueur was in the Medium size club category.
After the tabulating, the club received the six awards for:
• Governor’s Citation: Encourages clubs to strive to do more in pursuit of the District 5960 and Rotary International’s goals in the areas of fun; membership; The Rotary Foundation; service; youth; public image; training/district involvement.
• Youth Service Club of The Year Winner
• Club Service Club of The Year Runner-Up
• International Service Club of The Year Runner-Up
• Public Image Club of The Year Runner-Up
• Medium Club of The Year Runner-Up
Said 2019-20 Club President Cheryl Amundson, “Le Sueur Rotarians are committed to doing good in Le Sueur and the world. We are proud to support local youth, families, and people in the communities of Le Sueur and Henderson. Local Rotarians support the Le Sueur-Henderson Weekend Food Program, STRIVE (Students Taking Renewed Interest in the Value of Education), the Giant$ Reality Challenge, the Le Sueur Dog Park, the Turkey Trot, and the community holiday tree. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts that demonstrate our commitment to making a difference.”
Contact Newell Krogmann (krogmann@earthlink.net) or David Braun (dbjbraun@gmail.com) for information about becoming a member of the Rotary Club of Le Sueur.