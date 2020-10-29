The mill and overlay work scheduled for the intersection of Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 21 (Main Street & Fourth Avenue NW) on the west side of New Prague has been postponed until the 2021 construction season, but motorist should continue to be alert to work continuing into November.
Crews are planning to temporary patch on the northbound lane of Hwy. 19/21 intersection beginning as early as Friday, Oct. 30 and have plans to patch other locations between Fifth Avenue NW and the Hwy. 19/21 intersection. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and construction equipment.
The current detour for motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Ave. NE, Seventh St. NE/NW, and Hwy. 21. Eastbound traffic is detoured south on Hwy. 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Ave. SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signage.
The 2020-21 Hwy. 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Hwy. 19/21 to Seventh Ave. SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 includes work on Hwy. 19 between Fifth Ave. NW and First Ave. NW.
The city of New Prague and MnDOT are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at wnewpraguemainstreet.com. Individuals interested in watching the project progress can also view the camera at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.
SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.
Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague. For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.