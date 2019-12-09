Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety stakeholders seek to expand the JOYRIDE program to decrease impaired driving in Le Sueur County.
WHAT: Recognition of 2019 JOYRIDE sponsors
The Le Sueur County JOYRIDE program is making a difference to save lives. Le Sueur County JOYRIDE program has delivered over 1,000 impaired people home safely.
To save lives on our roads, Le Sueur County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, regional traffic safety stakeholders, MnDOT and the Department of Public Safety are coming together recognize the JOYRIDE program success, plans to expand the program in the county and to acknowledge community-led sponsors who recognized the need to decrease impaired driving and get people home safely.
WHERE: Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 South Park Ave, Le Center.
WHEN: 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17
WHO: Ann Traxler, Le Sueur County Emergency Management Director & Le Sueur County and Toward Zero Deaths Coalition Coordinator
WHY: Nearly one out of every four deaths on Minnesota roads is drunk driving-related. In the past five years (2014-2018), there were 412 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota, with 84 people killed in 2018 alone. The number of DWI arrests dropped from nearly 36,000 in 2008 to around 26,500 in 2018, translating to nearly 72 DWI arrests per day in Minnesota.
The South Central Minnesota Regional Toward Zero Deaths program brings area law enforcement, public health educators, engineers and emergency medical and trauma services together to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and severe injuries to zero in south central Minnesota. The 13-county area encompasses: Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties.