LS-H students receive Saved by the Belt award Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Author email Jan 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 Updated 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Le Sueur-Henderson High School Students Cayden Luna, Gage Bishop and Grant Adams receive the "Saved By the Belt" award by Minnesota State Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Asleson Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Le Center resident brings unique canned products to farmers markets Nationally touring veteran comedians get laughs at Le Center American Legion GALLERY: Cleveland Public School crowns Snow Week Royalty Speeding traffic pushes city staff to update County Road 36 design Bilingual Pentacostal Church opens its doors in Le Sueur Upcoming Events Jan 26 Grief Support Group for Women Wed, Jan 26, 2022 Jan 28 Closed AA Fri, Jan 28, 2022 Jan 29 Alcoholics Anonymous Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Jan 29 Saturday Night Ribs Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Jan 30 Game Day Sun, Jan 30, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices