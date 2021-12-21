These free kits are available to all city of Le Sueur utility customers and include a bag, dimmable LED light bulbs, LED nightlight, dusk to dawn light control socket, low-flow shower head, faucet aerator and energy-efficient Christmas lights (or power strip).
Kits are available for pick-up at City Hall (203 South 2nd St.) during office hours: Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Limited to one kit per city of Le Sueur utility bill.
Questions? Call City Hall at 507-665-6401.