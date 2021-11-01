The Greater Mankato Diversity Council announces that Mohamed Alsadig has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the organization as of Oct. 25, 2021. Kuma Takamura, interim Executive Director for last six months, will resume his former position of Education Director.
Mohamed Alsadig’s diverse background serves as a wonderful fit for leading the Greater Mankato Diversity Council. He is an immigrant who has lived in other countries and is fluent in English and Arabic. He is also a long time Mankato resident and has a computer science degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He has been involved with many aspects of the community such as working with the Small Business Development Center, Mankato Public Safety, La-mano Inc. and hosting KMSU’s Quiet Stream. He is also a past board member and board president of the council.
Mohamed Alsadig is recognized as a leader, a listener, and a consensus builder. In his new role and in alignment with Greater Mankato Diversity Council’s mission, he plans to work with other local organizations and businesses to continue community efforts in establishing an inclusive, welcoming environment within the greater Mankato area. The Greater Mankato Diversity Council welcomes Mohamed Alsadig as the new Executive Director and asks others to join them in welcoming him.
The Greater Mankato Diversity Council was established in 2004 as a non-profit organization to enhance the Mankato area’s commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming community through diversity education. Its mission is to provide diversity education as a catalyst for social and economic success.
Mohamed Asladig can be reached at malsadig@mankatodiversity.org.