University of Minnesota Extension is offering seven small grain workshops across southern Minnesota, including in Le Center, in February to address successful small grain management.
“Whether you are a farmer or crop consultant already producing small grains, or a farmer looking for another crop to add to the rotation, these workshops are for you,” says Jared Goplen, Extension Educator in Crops. “Workshops will focus on production agronomics, variety selection, and economics, and include an open forum discussion for related topics and on-farm experiences.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 9-1, the workshop will be held in Le Center at the 4-H Building, Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. Contact Shane Bugeja at 515-708-3486 for more details. Presenters may vary by location but include Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota Extension Small Grain Specialist and Jared Goplen, University of Minnesota Extension Crops Educator. Lunch is included.
Registration is free and is strongly encouraged to assist with meal planning. Register by visiting https://z.umn.edu/southern-small-grain or contact Jared Goplen at 320-589-1711 x2128 or gople007@umn.edu for more information.