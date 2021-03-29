The Minnesota Farm Bureau is pleased to recognize 26 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2021.
Le Sueur County farms included are the Wagner Family Trust, New Prague, 1871; and Joseph and Jean Murphey, Henderson, 1857. Nicollet County farms included are Eckberg Farms, Gaylord, 1871; and Reike, New Ulm, 1863.
A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition. Information on all Sesquicentennial Farm families will be available online at fbmn.org.