On the first Tuesday of August, hundreds of communities across Minnesota join together with their local police departments for the annual Night to Unite. St. Peter and Le Sueur are two of the many cities celebrating on Aug. 3 by setting aside time to strengthen commitment to community safety.
The St. Peter Police Department, Le Sueur Police Department and other emergency services will be stopping by at locations that have registered for Night to Unite by July 28. The city of Le Sueur has also hinted that officers will be sharing prizes, too.