Greater Mankato Area United Way has announced the speaker for its sixth annual Men’s Event. John Kriesel, a decorated Minnesota veteran, sports radio personality, former legislator and acclaimed motivational speaker, will headline the event on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Kato Ballroom, presented by MTU Onsite Energy.
In 2006, Kriesel was injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq and lost both his legs. He will share his story and how having perseverance, a strong support system, sense of humor and positive outlook has made him stronger than ever. Tickets on sale soon.
The annual Men’s Event welcomes regional men ages 21+ to enjoy a casual night of fun, fellowship and games to benefit Greater Mankato Area United Way programs and raise awareness of United Way’s work to improve lives in our region. The evening features competitive games, food and beverage samples, silent auction, meat raffle, prizes and speaker presentation.
Last year, the Men’s Event welcomed more than 350 attendees. Past Men’s Event speakers include Adam Thielen, of the Minnesota Vikings, KFAN’s Dan Cole “The Common Man,” and most recently Olympic Gold Medalist Curler John Landsteiner.