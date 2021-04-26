Gruetzmacher-Valdmanis

Gruetzmacher-Valdmanis

Nanci Ann Gruetzmacher, of Le Center, and Erik Andris Valdmanis, of Prior Lake, are engaged to be married Aug. 14, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center, with a reception to follow at the Park Ballroom in New Prague.

Parents of the bride-to-be are Kevin Gruetzmacher and Patricia Gruetzmacher, both of Le Center.

Parents of the groom-to-be are Andris and Barbara Valdmanis of Prior Lake.

Nanci is a 2005 graduate of Le Center High School and a 2009 graduate of St. Mary's University in Winona with a bachelor of art's degree in accounting. She is currently employed at Nu-Star Inc. in Shakopee as an accounts receivebale clerk.

Erik is a 2005 graduate of Prior Lake High School and a 2010 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Stout with a bachelor of science degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism management. He is currently employed at T5 Data Center in Eagan as a contractor for Delta Airlines as a critical facilities technician.

Tags

Load comments