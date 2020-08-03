Pet of the Month - Spooks

Spooks is a mostly black, long-haired female born in 2008. This little lady is a cat with a ‘cattitude.’ If she knows and trusts you she is friendly on her own terms. She prefers to sit near you and not to be held. Spooks likes a few strokes of brushing or petting and ankle rubs. When she is tired of petting she’ll turn and nip you, hence kids over age 12 are recommended. Spooks hides around most strangers and men and spooks with sudden movements and loud noises. It will take weeks for her to come around and will spend the first month under the bed. She needs to be the only pet. Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $200. For further information or to start the adoption process, send an email to xxq107a@hotmail.com.