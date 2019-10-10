The Le Sueur American Legion Post 55, Le Sueur VFW Post 4297, and Henderson American Legion Post 74 are again sponsoring Veterans Day programs at the schools in Le Sueur and Henderson on Monday, Nov. 11.
The programs will begin at the Le Sueur-Henderson High School at 8:15 a.m. (main program – public invited) and at Park Elementary School at 9:30 a.m. The Veterans will then go to Henderson for programs at Hilltop and the Minnesota New Country schools.
Guest speaker at the high school will be Dan Feehan, Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq. Veterans are asked to assemble at the high school at 7:45 a.m. and will parade into the gym with the colors.
The Le Sueur American Legion Post 55 and VFW Post 4297 are hosting a Veterans Day party at the Pizza Ranch in Le Sueur that evening from 5 to 7 p.m. All veterans, widows of veterans, active duty, reserves, guard, and a guest are invited.