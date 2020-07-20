Tickets are available now for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s virtual Women with Heart Luncheon, streamed live 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 via Zoom.
Individual tickets are $25. Call United Way at 507- 345-4551 or register online by July 27 at www.mankatounitedway.org/women-heart.
Presented by Pioneer Bank, this year’s event will focus on Finding Hope in Challenging Times, featuring a panel of local leaders to share their professional and personal experiences. Panelists include Dr. Annette Parker, president of South Central College; Dr. Katie Smentek, pediatrician at Mankato Clinic; and Amy Vokal, director of public safety for City of Mankato. The panel is facilitated by Kate Cox, LICSW, executive director of Project for Teens.
“This year has presented unique stresses and escalated the needs throughout our region,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “We are thrilled to welcome these leaders to share their perspectives on how we can find hope even in the most difficult of circumstances.”
Each ticket includes a catered lunch for pick-up before the event, access to the live program, a special gift from the Women with Heart committee, the chance for door prizes donated by local businesses, and the chance to enter the Exclusively Diamonds grand prize drawing.
The event will be streamed live over Zoom. Attendees are welcome to attend remotely as an individual or to host a group from their workplace, home or other location. A Q&A session will be held over Zoom July 22 for anyone who would like to test the system and ask questions.
The support of women attending the annual event is pivotal to Greater Mankato Area United Way’s campaign, which kicks off Aug. 1. Last year, women attending Women with Heart pledged a record of more than $175,000 to the campaign. United Way’s 2021 campaign goal is $2.06 million for 56 programs serving 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.