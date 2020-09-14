Saturday, Sept. 26, from 7 a.m. to noon, at the Le Sueur Community Center parking lot, 821 East Ferry St., will be the residential citywide cleanup day.
Who can bring their materials to the site? Residents who live in the city limits of Le Sueur. All residents should be prepared to show their driver’s license or an alternate form of identification if needed. No waste from non-residential customers, contractors, businesses or those residing outside of the city limits will be accepted.
Acceptable items: appliances; electronics; general non-hazardous household waste (“junk”); furniture (couches/chairs/tables/mattresses); siding/dried-out paint cans/drywall/carpet/etc. All items must be boxed, bagged or contained and/or easily transferable into garbage receptacles.
The city cannot accept: batteries; chemical/cleaning products; fluorescent bulbs; industrial waste; liquid wate; paints, thinners, removers; oils, oil rags; shingles; tires; yard waste.
Appliance Fees: washer/dryer $25; microwave $25; water heater/softener $25; stove/oven/dishwasher $25; furnace (small) $30; window air conditioner $30; refrigerator/freezer $30.
Electronics Fees: VCR/DVD/DVR: $10; laptop/computer $30; desktop copier/fax/printer: $30; TVs (console or large screen) $30; stereos (console or hi-fi $30; electronic typewriter $30; keyboard/mouse/handheld devices: free.