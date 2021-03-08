Define and align curriculum, instruction and assessment
In August, as we planned for the school year, the decision was made to put the English Language Arts Curriculum review on hold for one year due to the uncertainty of the school year. ELA standards are now getting tied up in the legislature and science, which is the next area in the review cycle, is coming out with some new requirements. Our instructional leadership team has made the decision to swap out ELA and Science in the review cycle. This is based on the science standards and MCA testing changes coming faster than ELA. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we adapt to the new information coming at us.
Improve student achievement
The elementary buildings are looking at FAST winter assessment results to identify areas of need for students and adjusting instruction to provide the support where needed based on the data. This is done through collaboration of the grade level teams, Student Assistance Teams, interventionists and building administrators.
Our district CLT’s continue to use their meetings to review data, curriculum, and identify instruction strategies that will best meet the needs of all of our students every day.
Raise the capacity for engagement and dialogue
We still have three months left in the 20-21 school year, but the district is well into planning for next year. Registration for Little Titans Preschool is in full swing, while virtual versions of Kindergarten Roundup for each site will be completed by Tuesday, March 9th. We continue to see excellent numbers in both programs as we prepare for next year.
We have also begun connecting with our full-time distance learning and homeschool families to get a sense of their plans for the fall, which will have an impact on our staffing plans at all levels. Each year there are certain unknowns in the planning, but there seem to be more as we plan for next year.
Take care and stay healthy!