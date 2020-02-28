On the weekend of Feb. 22, the Le Sueur local Cub Scouts Pack 9328 hosted its annual Blue and Gold Tournament to celebrate the birthday of Scouts.
The pack invited any local Eagle Scouts to come and speak to the group, and it was a great time, according to pack leaders. Guest speakers included Mark Huntington, Karl Haemig, Scott Wilson, Tyler Sunderman (has two sons in the pack currently), and Steve Cross (who has one son in the pack). They each spoke about their time in scouting and how it has impacted their adult life.