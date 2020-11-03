Pet of the Month — Bessie
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Uncertainty sparked by a court ruling late last week has fueled a surge in early voting across Minnesota, with voters lining up Monday at polling stations in Minneapolis and elsewhere to ensure that their ballots will be counted no matter what happens on the legal front. Read more
Four days before Election Day, nearly 1.6 million Minnesotans had already voted in the presidential election. Read more
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are headed back to Minnesota Friday, underscoring the importance of the state’s 10 Electoral College votes as they chase the required 270 to win the presidency. Read more
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.