Do you have another dog to be my buddy and a six foot fence for me? I’m a 75 pound, female bloodhound born June 2012. I was surrendered by the breeder. If I know you, I’m friendly, mellow and affectionate. I’m house trained, crated during the day and will sleep with my foster family at night. I’m not yet comfy on a leash and prefer to romp in a fenced yard. I tolerate car rides, am learning about dog toys and haven’t met cats. I’m shy and timid around strangers and active or noisy children. I’m hoping for an understanding home that will give me time to blossom. To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.