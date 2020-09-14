The contractor is continuing to work on the new roadway construction, tied to the County Road 22 (formerly Hwy. 111) project.
The team, as of a Friday, Seot. 18 update, was working south from Kaukis Drive toward the phase line south of LaBelle’s. The contractor is anticipating having the new roadway sand and aggregate base completed by early next week.
The final sod work is scheduled on Bridge Street for this week with the goal of reopening Bridge Street by the end of next week.
The remaining utility work consisting of watermain and storm sewer south of LaBelle’s is planned to be completed this week. The contractor is anticipating one week to complete this work and will mark the last of the utility work for this year.
Lastly, the contractor’s schedule shows the continuation of the new concrete work along Elmwood Ave, heading south of Inner Drive, starting the end of this week. The goal is to complete the rest of the concrete work for this year within the next two weeks.
The total project is anticipated to consist of five stages of construction and is expected to be complete in October 2021. All updates are weather and construction progress dependent.
"We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation for the duration of this project," engineers said.