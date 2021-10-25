Beginning Nov. 1, Ridgeview is modifying its urgent care hours at its Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska, Arlington campus and Le Sueur campus locations. These changes are being made to ensure Ridgeview provides the highest quality, safety and most appropriate level of care to an increasing number of patients needing emergency care in these locations.
The new hours at Le Sueur Urgent Care will be: noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week (closed holidays).
“Like many other health care providers and systems across the country, Ridgeview continues to see increasing numbers of patients needing emergency care and treatment – driven by not only the pandemic but also significant population growth in the communities we serve,” said Matthew Herold, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs, and an Emergency Department physician at Ridgeview. “We understand that patients and community members will be impacted by these Urgent Care changes, but they are necessary to ensure our patients get the level of care they need when they need it.”
Ridgeview continues to provide 24/7/365 emergency care at Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska and in the Arlington, Le Sueur and Waconia Emergency Departments. Ridgeview also offers Urgent Care at its clinic locations in Delano (8 a.m. to 8 p.m., M–F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat.–Sun., closed holidays) and Belle Plaine (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., M–F, closed holidays).
