Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason is pleased to announce the implementation of the Honor Guard program at the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
In 1991, the LEMA (Law Enforcement Memorial Association) Honor Guard was established so that Minnesota officers who die in the line of duty received the ceremony, honor and dignity that is deserved at the time of their funeral. The Honor Guard also is to serve as a reminder of Minnesota officers who stand ready to give their lives if duty calls. The Honor Guard is broken into three sections: The Colors Team, The Rifle Team and The Casket Team. Each member is cross trained on the honor guard duties but are assigned to one of three main teams.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard is led by Deputy Dan Tousley and consists of five other full time Le Sueur County Deputies: Deputy Rich Droog, Deputy Mike Thelemann, Deputy Herb Moon, Deputy Ryan Frederick and Deputy AJ Sowieja. These deputies have completed resume review, oral interview, physical evaluation, a background investigation and 40 hour basic training.
Through this Honor Guard Program we will not only be supporting Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and the Le Sueur County Mounted Posse but we will also support and assist jurisdictions throughout the entire State of Minnesota who are in need of assistance.