Sibley County Museum, 700 Main St., Henderson, presents, Grand Old House Filled with Gifts: Toys, Toys, Toys on Sundays, Jan. 2 and Jan. 9 from 1-5 p.m. Presentations at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30. There will be door prizes and admission is free.
