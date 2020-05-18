Hwy. 93 south of Henderson flooded and closed Sunday evening, and as a result, motorists using the Hwy. 111/22 Nicollet to Gaylord east detour were rerouted beginning Monday, May 18.
The official route for traffic using the east detour includes Hwy. 169 at St. Peter, Sibley County Roads 8 and 17, and Hwy. 19 until further notice. The west detour between Nicollet and north of Nicollet County Road 1 remains Hwy. 14, Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 19.
Motorists can still access Henderson on Hwy. 19 from Hwy. 169.
MnDOT crews were set to monitor the flooding on Hwy. 93 and re-open the road as soon as it was/is safe to do so.
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.