As part of the new EMR course offered at Le Sueur-Henderson, North Air Care will be landing on the LS-H football field on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11:15 a.m.
Our first responder students will learn how to secure a landing zone and will be given a tour of the helicopter. The flight medics will also be doing a brief presentation on how first responders play a critical role in patient care during an emergency from the initial care at the scene, through transport (flight or ambulance). A big thank you to local resident Matthew Zeiher for coordinating this amazing opportunity for our students.
Residents are asked to comply with social distancing requirements, wear a mask, and stay in their vehicles if they would like to watch.