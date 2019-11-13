A young couple dance under a psychedelic light show at “The Electric Circus” nightclub on St. Marks Place in the East Village in New York, Nov. 13, 1967. The “Electric Circus” embodied the wild and creative side of 1960’s club culture. Below the Electric Circus is the entrance to “The Dom” ballroom which Andy Warhol leased in 1966 to hold his “Exploding Plastic Inevitable” multi-media events that featured the band “The Velvet Underground” (AP Photo)