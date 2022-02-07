Kids will use magnetic building blocks, connector sets, and more while working out building challenges based on the work of architects and engineers Zaha Hadid, Emily Roebling, and Maya Lin. Registration is required. The event will be held at Elysian Area Library on Monday, Feb, 14, at 6 pm. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
Comfort Boxes
Kids will design shadow boxes to capture the things that comfort them. These boxes cheer kids up when they need it most. Registration is required. The event will be held at Waldorf Public Library on Tuesday, Feb 15, at 4 pm. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
Paper Beads Workshop
Teens will make beautiful, colorful beads out of scraps of paper. The event will be held at Montgomery Public Library on Monday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 pm. This free event is exclusively for ages 13-18.
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby
Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Waseca Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10 am. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize and bragging rights!
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, The Witch’s Heart by Genevieve Gornichec. Book club begins at 4 pm on Saturday, Feb. 19, at The Boat House. Drinks and food not provided but can be purchased.
Graphic Novel Book Club
Montgomery Public Library’s new book club focuses on graphic novels—kids discuss the art and writing of each month’s selected graphic novel. Geared for ages 9-12, the book club also features activities and book recommendations. February’s book club selection is New Kid by Jerry Craft. The book club will meet at Montgomery Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 pm. Pick up a copy of the book at the library.