The city of Le Sueur and S.M. Hentges will be conducting a water main shutdown on North Main Street on Thursday, April 23 from approximately 3 am to 9 am.
The shutdown is required to install new water main valves in the intersection of Bridge Street/North Main Street/TH 93 and on North Main Street just south of Swan Street. The shutdown time is to accommodate the businesses located along North Main Street.
Anyone interested in receiving email updates for the CSAH 22 (TH 112 Turnback) Improvements project can do so by visiting the project website and registering for the email sign up list: www.thenew22construction.com.
Motorists are encouraged to stay alert and drive carefully through all work zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. Visit the project website for additional information.