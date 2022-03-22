After a three-year hiatus, the Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners Spring Workshop is back — times three.
Two in-person and one virtual workshop are planned for April. Local gardening enthusiasts will be able to choose one, two or all three to participate in — all free of charge and open to the public.
Both in-person workshops will be held at the Blue Earth County Library, 100 East Main Street, Mankato. Due to safety concerns, food and beverages will not be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own refreshments and or snacks.
The first in-person workshop will be held, Saturday, April 9 beginning with registration at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. - "Urban and Rural Trees in a Changing Climate (Insect and Disease Updates)" presented by Gary Wyatt, UMN Extension Educator, Forestry; noon - "What Happened to Grandma’s Flowers? (Reliable Alternatives for Shade Loving Annual Impatiens)" presented by Joyce Wilcox, Nicollet County Master Gardener; 12:45 p.m. - "Cooking with Herbs" presented by Brenda Langerud, Le Sueur County Master Gardner.
On Saturday, April 16, tune into KTV, Channel 181 on Spectrum or Channel 7 on Consolidated every hour for a garden bonanza of gardening topics. Watch and learn from your home TV, iPad or smartphone.
The second in-person workshop will be held Saturday, April 23, beginning again at 10 a.m. with registration. At 10:30 a.m. - "Planting for Pollinators" presented by Karen Wright, Blue Earth County Master Gardener; noon - "Promoting Beneficial Insects: Natural Pest Control" presented by Shane Bugeja, local UMN Extension Educator, Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties.