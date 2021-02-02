This 8 pound gray tabby gal is very friendly and cuddly with trusted people. I meet you at the door, give you ankle rubs, follow you around and am OK being picked up. I will knead you while happily purring. I will sleep part of the night with you, play with cat toys and play with my water dish. I have met mellow, gentle dogs and a cat. With planned introductions I should be fine. Due to past unkind treatment Chloe got with kids under age ten, she is best in a home with older kids. She likes quiet and hides with active or noisy kids or dogs and hides with rock music or startling noises. To learn more, contact Heidi 612-860-4857 at New Leash Rescue. Email: HMHuber@gmail.com, Pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $150+tx for adults. Visit newleashrescue.com.