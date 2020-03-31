Le Sueur City Council meetings will be held via webinar until further notice. The public is able to participate during this time with the following instructions.
Register for the webinar related to the meeting you’re interested in listening to. Links will be provided in the “Media” location of the “Agenda Center” on the city of Le Sueur website. Once you are registered, attend the meeting using the link provided after registration.
Public Comment provides an opportunity for the public to address the council on items that are not on the agenda. Comments will be limited to five minutes per person. Persons wishing to make a comment must sign up in advance of the meeting on the sheet provided and identify themselves by providing a name and address.
If you would like to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting, send an email to info@cityoflesueur.com indicating your name, address, phone number, and topic of discussion. You will then be able to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting following our public comment guidelines.
If your topic of discussion is part of the regular agenda, you will be able to comment after the staff presentation of that agenda item. If it is related to a topic not on the agenda, you will be able to comment during the “Public Comment” portion of the agenda toward the beginning of the meeting.