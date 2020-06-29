Hwy. 93 between Hwy. 169 and Henderson closed the afternoon of June 29 due to flooding from the Rush River, and as a result, motorists using the highways 111/22 Nicollet to Gaylord east detour will be rerouted within 24 hours.
For the second time this construction season, official route for traffic using the east detour changes to include Hwy. 169 at St. Peter, Sibley County Roads 8 and 17, and Hwy. 19 until further notice. The west detour between Nicollet and north of Nicollet CR 1 remains Hwy. 14, Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 19.
Motorists can still access Henderson on Hwy. 19 from Hwy. 169.
MnDOT crews will monitor the flooding on Hwy. 93 and re-open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.