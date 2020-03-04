Henderson's most recent tradition, Flood Fest, is making its grand return.
In anticipation of spring flooding and the accompanying road closures, on Saturday April 4, 2020, from 5-9 p.m., the city of Henderson and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce will host Flood Fest 2.0. This is a free, family friendly event to rally the community, bring people to Henderson and to get a taste of what the community has to offer. It will also highlight the desperate need for flood mitigation.
In 2019, Henderson endured spring flooding as it had done in the past; however, the flooding event of 2019 lasted a grueling 62 days, taking a toll on residents and businesses far beyond what anyone could have anticipated. The road closures wreaked havoc on local businesses, prolonged bus rides for students, shortened school days and most of all hampered the response time for emergency services.
Henderson residents united quickly to put together a community event with the idea of flooding the businesses to help them survive the economic impact and boost morale for the small rural town. Despite detours on April 5, 2019 hundreds of flocked to downtown Henderson for Flood Fest 2019.
"With a bill in the State House and Senate for flood mitigation now is the time to show your support for all of those impacted by flooding in the Henderson area," the city of Henderson stated in a press release. "There will be live music, food, drinks and fun for all ages. Come experience Henderson hospitality. We look forward to seeing you in downtown Henderson for Flood Fest 2.0."
For questions or directions please contact Henderson Mayor Paul Menne at paulmenne@gmail.com or 719-210-4077