Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Le Sueur city offices (with the exception of the Police Department) will be open by appointment only beginning Monday, Nov. 16. As always, staff is ready to assist via phone and email. However, should residents need to visit in person, call 507-665-6401 to set up an appointment.
Otherwise, call 507-665-6401 or email info@cityoflesueur.com with any questions or assistance you need.
As a reminder, utility bills can be paid online, via phone, or dropped off at the lock box outside of City Hall. More information can be found on the city’s utility billing homepage at: cityoflesueur.com/332/Utility-Billing.
At this time, the city will waive late fees on utility bills until further notice. Staff will continue to provide building inspections and issue building permits. To obtain a permit or schedule an inspection, please call 507-593-8317.