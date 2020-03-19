The Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, which includes catholic churches across Le Sueur County, is ending all public masses until at least March 31.
In a statement Wednesday, Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda said, "State officials have communicated to religious leaders that the next two weeks are critical for the containment of the COVID-19/coronavirus and that all congregational gatherings should be avoided. While I am sure that the advice is startling for those of any creed, it particularly hits hard for Catholics, given our beliefs about the Mass and the Eucharist."
He continued, "In light of that advice, after consulting with the Presbyteral Council and College of Consultors, and having learned that an active parish priest in another U.S. diocese has tested positive for the virus – unknowingly putting his parish at risk prior to the manifestation of any symptoms – I have made the difficult decision to suspend all regularly scheduled public celebrations of Mass in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, effective immediately. Given both the moral impossibility of attending Mass, as well as the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday mass that was extended to the faithful of the Archdiocese last week, please rest assured that the missing of mass in these conditions should not weigh on your conscience."
Up-to-date information pertaining to the coronavirus, including diocesan announcements, prayers, links to online and television Masses, and other resources, can be found on the Diocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis website, www.archspm.org.