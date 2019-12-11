Mayo Clinic Health System recently donated $9,000 to New Prague Area Schools for an outdoor fitness system at Falcon Ridge Elementary School.
The school will use the funds to build a trail through a wooded area between Falcon Ridge and Trojan Stadium for use by physical education classes, as well as the general student population and public. The trail also will be used by classroom teachers with students who need sensory breaks.
The funding also will go toward signs with exercise guides, featuring aerobic, balance, flexibility and strength-building fitness routines. There will be equipment positioned at Step-Up, Sit-Up, Push-Up, Bench Dip, Horizontal Shin-Up, Parallel Bars, Knee Lift and Body Curl stations.
“Our patients’ needs extend beyond our clinics and hospitals,” said James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “We are proud to support a project that will serve the health and fitness needs of New Prague students, as well as the surrounding community.”