Commander Shannon Frost of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4297 in Le Sueur, announced the kickoff of the VFW’s annual Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy scholarship competitions.
Middle (Patriot's Pen) and high school (Voice of Democracy) students around the area have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C. in the contests.
Patriot's Pen
The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society by composing a 300- to 400-word patriotic-themed essay. The theme for the 2021-22 competition is “How Can I Be A Good American?”
Students begin by competing at the local Post level. Post winners advance to District competition with District winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
Each year, more than 125,000 students participate nationwide. Deadline for student entries is Oct. 31, and interested students and teachers should contact their nearest VFW Post: Le Sueur VFW Post 4297 – Shannon Frost, 952-255-9282, shannonbfrost@yahoo.com; Montgomery VFW Auxillary Post 5340 – Mary Tiede, 507-330-0087, mary.tiede@yahoo.com; Le Center VFW Post 1803 – Collin Scott, 507-995-1260, cscott@tcu2905.us for more information.
For details, visit vfw.org/PatriotsPen.
Voice of Democracy
Students must write and record a three-to-five minute essay on the selected theme using an audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31. The 2021-22 theme selected is “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” Students begin by competing at the local Post level, then Post winners compete at the District level with the winner advancing to the state competition.
All state first-place winners receive a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to compete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships. The first-place winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship.
The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provide students grades 9-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles.
Around 40,000 students participate in the competition each year, and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in educational scholarships every year.
Interested students and teachers should contact the Voice of Democracy Chairman at the following VFW Posts. If you’re school does not have a local VFW Post, submissions can be made to another post. Le Sueur VFW Post 4297 – Shannon Frost, 952-255-9282, shannonbfrost@yahoo.com; Montgomery VFW Post 5340 - Ed Keogh, 507-346-5685, trixie@frontiernet.net; Le Center VFW Post 1803 – Collin Scott, 507-995-1260, cscott@tcu2905.us.
For details, visit vfw.org/VOD.