Davontay Stevens from Ridgewater College will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School on Monday, March 16 at 1:15 pm. He will visit with students, parents, and community members who are interested in learning more about the opportunities available on the Willmar and Hutchinson campuses.
Ridgewater College offers over 100 programs in both technical and transfer education.
Anyone wishing to meet with the representative is asked to contact the Le Sueur-Henderson High School counselor. You can also learn more about Ridgewater by visiting ridgewater.edu or calling 1-800-722-1151.