Partners for Housing’s second annual Sips 4 Shelter takes place 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Circle Inn in North Mankato. The wine and beer tasting event started in 2019 as a traveling tour to Minnesota wineries.
This year, the purveyors will be coming to North Mankato to offer their samples. In addition to the wineries, there will also be breweries, a distillery and a tonics vendor. To promote a safe environment for all, the event will be held outdoors while featuring heaters and blankets to keep attendees comfortable.
The Sips tickets include: beverage tasting from MN-based brewers and vintners; food by The Pelican food truck; live music by The Jeremy Poland Band; all-you-care-to-eat s’mores; take-home item, made by Mankato Craft Co.; silent auction; wine wall; games.
Designated drivers and non-drinkers can enjoy the event with music, food and unlimited soft drinks all afternoon at a lower ticket cost.
After the event, attendees can stay for the Dazy Head Mazy reunion concert. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the band will play at 7 p.m. Admission is reduced for Sips attendees. All proceeds from Sips 4 Shelter and the post-event concert will benefit clients of Partners for Housing’s homeless shelters in Mankato and St. Peter.
Partners for Housing’s mission is to guide individuals and families toward housing stability. Women and families seeking housing are encouraged to fill out an application at partnersforhousing.org. To become involved with their programs or to donate, contact 507-387-2115 or visit the website listed above.