Ninth grade: Josiah Juarez always has a smile on his face and he has a great sense of humor. Josiah has a tenacious spirit. He is a good friend and sets a positive example for other students. Josiah is responsible and works to make sure he completes his assignments on time.
Tenth grade: Isabelle Sampson is a quiet leader that takes everything head-on with positivity. She has done a great job this year helping her peers and asking questions in class. She brings a great mindset each and every day, which floods to those around her. Izzy is more creative than she gives herself credit for.
Eleventh grade: Justin Terwedo is a kind and thoughtful young man. He is hardworking and isn’t afraid to do the right thing. Justin is always willing to participate in class and is ready to help others. He is patient with his peers, a hard worker, and a good friend to others.
Twelfth grade: Keegan Straub cares about others and wants to do a good job. He is extremely responsible, trustworthy, and willing to help out. Keegan has been doing a great job of running the C&C Plasma cutter. He has been designing projects that are very good and has become the go-to man for helping other students with problems that they have come across.
