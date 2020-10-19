COVID-19 testing at the drive-thru location at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague will move to Mayo Clinic Health System in Belle Plaine, beginning Oct. 24.
The move to the Belle Plaine clinic, which is at 700 W. Prairie St., provides an indoor location during winter for the safety and comfort of patients and staff. Due to space constraints, moving testing indoors in New Prague wasn’t possible.
The Belle Plaine location also provides a more central location to serve patients traveling from the south metro areas, as well as continue to serve New Prague-area patients. The improved traffic flow at the Belle Plaine clinic will be more convenient to all patients.
Testing will be performed away from the Family Medicine clinic space. Signage outside the clinic will direct patients where to go.
Those with COVID-19 symptoms who want to be tested should call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 to be referred to the testing location, or they should contact their primary care provider.