Construction of the County Road 22 (Hwy. 112 turnback) improvements project is complete for the year. The project was completed ahead of schedule and involved continuous collaboration between the contractor, city, county and residents.
A couple of notes regarding the concrete and bituminous pavement heading into the winter season: it may be observed that there is some minor cracking of the new concrete sidewalk and curb. This damage has been caused by the contractor and will be repaired prior to final acceptance next year. A thorough walk-thru is planned to be completed next spring to identify all areas requiring removal and replacement. Second, you might also notice that the bituminous pavement is low compared to the new curb. This is an intentional decision to not complete the final lift of bituminous pavement until next spring to allow for correction of any potential settlements or defects. You may observe minor ponding at various roadway low points, however this practice is commonly implemented in Minnesota and provides for the best final product long term.
Project questions may be directed to City Engineer Cory Bienfang at 507-995-2936 or cory.bienfang@bolton-menk.com. Be sure to visit the project website for additional information, especially when construction is resumed next spring for the final three stages of construction anticipated for a completion in fall 2021.