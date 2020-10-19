The Le Sueur County News will not run any election-related letters in the Oct. 28 paper ahead of the general election. Election letters received between Oct. 20 and Nov. 2 may be posted on our website.
Guidelines regarding all letters to the editor for the election season are as follows:
• Election letters cost $25 to run per publication, as they are considered paid political endorsements.
• Letters must be 250 words or less.
• Letters must be signed by the writer and include their address and phone number to be used only for verification purposes. Anonymous letters will not be published.
• Letter writers are limited to one letter every 30 days unless responding to comments related to their original letter.
Typed letters should be sent to Editor Philip Weyhe at valleyeditor@apgsomn.com, mailed to 311 S. Minnesota St., St. Peter MN 55082 or delivered to the office.