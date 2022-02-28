The Science of Ice Cream
Why doesn’t ice cream sink in a root beer float? Why are some ice creams creamier? Kids will learn the answers to these questions and more (while they sample some ice cream) at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 7, at Waseca Public Library 4 p.m. on Monday, March 7, at Le Center Public Library 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at Waterville Public Library. These free event are geared for ages 7-12.
The 1936 Berlin Olympics: The Nazi Games
The 1936 Olympic Games held in Berlin are notorious for the tightly controlled image the Nazis presented to the world. But, these Games also became a blueprint for future Games that is followed to the present day. David Jones will look at the history of the Olympics and the complicated legacy of the 1936 Games at Elysian Area Library at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 7. Free.
Teen Bookchat
Teens are welcome to discuss the books they are reading and get recommendations from other teens at Waseca Public Library at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 7. Exclusively for ages 13-18. Snacks provided.
Level Up: Building Challenges
Kids will use magnetic building blocks, connector sets, and more while working out building challenges based on the work of architects and engineers Zaha Hadid, Emily Roebling, and Maya Lin. Registration is required. The event will be held at Montgomery Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
Dot Art Workshop for Teens
Try your hand at dot art — a simple, but breathtaking art technique at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, at Janesville Public Library. From jellyfish to the Cheshire Cat, the library will have a variety of designs to use as templates and as inspiration. Free and exclusively for ages 13-18.
Gratitude Garlands
Tweens can boost their hopeful outlook by creating a gratitude garland using tags, positive sayings, and hand lettering at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, at Le Sueur Public Library. These garlands can be customized for bedroom or locker décor and can provide inspiration and resilience. Free and geared for ages 9-12.
Graphic Novel Book Club
Montgomery Public Library’s new book club focuses on graphic novels—kids discuss the art and writing of each month’s selected graphic novel. Geared for ages 9-12, the book club also features activities and book recommendations. February’s book club selection is I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic by Lauren Tarshis. The book club will meet at Montgomery Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Pick up a copy of the book at the library.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, Moloka’i by Alan Brennert . Book club begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Half Pint Brewery. Drinks and food not provided but can be purchased.